I recently had the privilege of attending one of Peloton’s class sessions, an event that not only challenged my fitness but also introduced me to their latest programming, collaborations, and holiday-season offerings. The immersive experience featured insights from Peloton’s Chief Content Officer, Jen Cotter, a meet-and-greet with instructors, and access to Peloton’s Wellness Essentials brand partners.

The Classes That Inspire

Peloton’s diverse schedule of creative and challenging classes showcased why it continues to lead the fitness space. From yoga and rowing to high-energy rides, the day was packed with options for every fitness enthusiast.

While there were several standout moments, I personally took part in the 20-Minute ’90s Ride + 20-Minute Low Impact Ride with the charismatic Tunde Oyeneyin. It was the best experience I’ve ever had on a bike. Tunde’s infectious energy, paired with her killer ’90s playlist, had us singing, sweating, and climbing metaphorical mountains together. Her music selection was perfection, and her motivation turned a workout into a dance party.

Journalist Courtney Brown and Pelaton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin

On top of that, Peloton’s apparel was a game changer. The leggings, designed for comfort and support, never rolled down—a huge win for us thicker girls. The sports bra provided full coverage while allowing ease of movement, making the workout even more enjoyable.

A Wellness Destination

Peloton didn’t stop at fitness. Their Wellness Essentials partners enhanced the experience with thoughtful additions.

Hyperice offered recovery solutions for sore muscles.

Little Words Project gifted me a bracelet with the words "Strong AF," a perfect reminder of resilience.

Jupiter Hair Care provided moisturizing hair products, a thoughtful touch for post-workout care in their luxurious changing rooms.

This holistic approach made the session feel like a wellness retreat rather than just a fitness class.

Introducing Peloton Strength+

One of the most exciting announcements was the official launch of Peloton Strength+, a stand-alone app dedicated to strength training. Strength has become the second most popular modality among Peloton members, and this app addresses the growing demand with tailored solutions for gym-goers.

Key Features of Strength+:

Workout Generator: Customizable routines based on goals, equipment, and fitness levels.

Customizable routines based on goals, equipment, and fitness levels. Expert-Led Programs: Multi-week plans guided by top instructors like Rad Lopez and Rebecca Kennedy.

Multi-week plans guided by top instructors like Rad Lopez and Rebecca Kennedy. Seamless Guidance: Audio cues and video demonstrations ensure proper form and motivation.

Audio cues and video demonstrations ensure proper form and motivation. Progress Tracking: Log weights and reps while connecting with Apple Watch® for effortless tracking.

Log weights and reps while connecting with Apple Watch® for effortless tracking. Peloton Clips: A library of instructional videos on equipment setup and exercise demonstrations.

A library of instructional videos on equipment setup and exercise demonstrations. Audio Flexibility: Use your favorite music apps while still hearing instructor cues.

This app is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their strength training routine, whether they’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete.

A Fitness Revolution

Peloton continues to redefine fitness and wellness, blending community, technology, and expert coaching. Whether you’re joining a ride with Tunde, finding balance in a yoga flow, or leveling up your strength game with the Strength+ app, Peloton ensures there’s something for everyone.

If you haven’t yet signed up for a Peloton class or tried their new Strength+ app, this is your sign. Trust me—you won’t regret it. Let Peloton help you conquer your fitness goals while celebrating every step of the journey.