Jay-Z’s legal team has launched a forceful counterattack against the woman accusing him of rape, claiming her allegations are riddled with contradictions and inconsistencies that cast serious doubt on their credibility. In a new court filing, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, called out what he described as “glaring red flags” in the accuser’s story, asserting that the lawsuit is causing significant harm to the rapper’s personal and professional life.

Spiro’s comments come after the anonymous accuser, identified as Jane Doe, admitted to errors in her original legal filing. The woman has accused Jay-Z and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was just 13 years old during a VMA afterparty in 2000. The allegations have stirred intense media attention, but Spiro argues that the claims are not just flawed—they are demonstrably false.

In a 30-page motion filed in court, Spiro meticulously detailed several inconsistencies that he says undermine the accuser’s credibility. One major issue, according to Spiro, is the accuser’s description of the event’s location. She claimed the alleged assault occurred at a “large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway.” However, Spiro contends that, on the night of the alleged incident, Diddy was publicly spotted at the Lotus nightclub in New York City with his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, before attending another Manhattan club, Twirl.

Additionally, the woman alleged that musicians Fred Durst and Benji Madden were present at the afterparty. However, Spiro pointed out that neither of them attended the VMAs that year, further calling into question the accuracy of her account. The accuser also claimed to have watched the VMAs on a jumbotron outside the venue, but Spiro noted that New York City authorities had denied MTV’s permit request to set up such a display.

To add to the mounting doubts, Spiro highlighted the accuser’s own claims about her father picking her up at a gas station after the alleged assault. The father, however, told NBC News that he couldn’t recall this event. “I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t,” he said. “I have a lot going on, but I mean, that’s something that would definitely stick in my mind.”

Spiro’s motion suggests that these significant inconsistencies should have been immediately apparent to any competent attorney conducting a basic investigation. “Uncovering these serious problems with the claim would not have taken a competent and ethical attorney much time,” he wrote.

The lawsuit, filed by high-profile Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, alleges that Jay-Z and Diddy took advantage of the young woman at the VMA afterparty, forcing themselves upon her while she was allegedly in a vulnerable state. Jay-Z has denied the accusations, categorically stating that the claims are “false” and accusing the woman of filing the lawsuit in an attempt to gain fame and financial compensation.

Spiro also took aim at Buzbee’s handling of the case, arguing that the attorney failed to properly vet the accuser’s allegations before filing. Buzbee, according to Spiro, had claimed that a previous law firm had vetted the story, but Spiro asserts that this represents “grossly deficient” legal work.

Spiro stressed that the ongoing lawsuit is not only baseless but also causing “extraordinary harm” to Jay-Z’s reputation. “Given the horrific nature of the allegations, every day this inadequately vetted complaint remains on the docket causes extraordinary harm to Mr. Carter, his family, his businesses, and his employees,” Spiro wrote in his filing. “Attorneys should not be permitted to destroy a person’s reputation by alleging facts without a sufficient investigation or by failing to withdraw those allegations once it is clear that they are false or exceedingly unlikely to be true.”

As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how the court will respond to the mounting questions surrounding the validity of the accusations. Jay-Z and his team are clearly intent on defending the rapper’s reputation, claiming that the accuser’s story lacks the necessary foundation to move forward in the legal system.