Kim Kardashian Calls for Higher Pay for Incarcerated Firefighters in California

Kim Kardashian is speaking out on behalf of incarcerated firefighters, stating they need a higher wage than the current $1 an hour they receive. Many of those firefighters are on the front lines of the Los Angeles wildfires.

According to Complex, over 700 incarcerated firefighters are combatting the fires in the area.

Hitting Instagram, Kardashian shared a message:

“I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community. Thank you to @calfire LA County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property. On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us. They are on the Palisades fire and Eaton fire in Pasadena working 24 hour shifts. They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes. The incarcerated firefighters have been paid $1/hour to risk their lives, and this pay has been the same since 1984. It has never been raised with inflation. It’s never been raised when fires got worse and many died.”

You can see Kardashian’s message below.