Kodak Black is putting an end to speculation surrounding his religious beliefs, firmly denying rumors that he has converted to Islam. The Florida rap star took to social media to set the record straight, reiterating his commitment to his faith as a Hebrew Israelite.

The rumors began circulating earlier this week after photos of Kodak appearing to pray on a rug in what seemed to be a mosque went viral online. Kodak clarified that the photos were actually taken at the request of celebrity dentist “Bollywood” Saif Shere.

“No disrespect to the Muslim community, but I am a Hebrew Israelite,” Kodak wrote in a social media post. “I feel very disrespected by the blog and [Shere] for allowing them to run with a narrative that I’ve converted to Islam!! Simply him asking me personally to take a picture on his prayer rug.”

The Hebrew Israelite movement asserts that African Americans, along with other members of the African diaspora, are descendants of the ancient Israelites. The movement has its origins in the late 19th century, with figures like Frank S. Cherry (also known as “Prophet Cherry”) and William Saunders Crowdy (often referred to as “Bishop Crowdy”) playing pivotal roles in its formation. Cherry, a preacher, and self-proclaimed prophet, founded the Church of the Living God, the Pillar Ground of Truth for All Nations in 1886, while Crowdy established the Church of God and Saints of Christ in 1896. These leaders introduced the belief that African Americans are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites, a core tenet that remains central to Hebrew Israelite teachings today.

The movement has grown to include various groups with differing interpretations, such as the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem and the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, each promoting its understanding of Israelite identity and traditions.

In a video shared on social media, Kodak elaborated on his stance and addressed the viral rumors. “I always say I like the literature, but I ain’t no f***ing Muslim,” he said.

“Other n-ggas do that, turn Muslim out of nowhere. No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion… I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite.”

Kodak further expressed his frustration with fans misinterpreting the viral image, saying, “All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating.”

The Pompano Beach trap rapper has also been vocal about feeling targeted in the industry, recently predicting that the music world might turn against him as it has with other major artists. On Instagram Live, Kodak said, “One day these n-ggas gon’ try to do me like Drake. Like they did Drake. Whole little hate Kodak campaign.”

Despite his frustration, Kodak seems unfazed by the criticism. “But it’s love. They show like, I’m impressive. I’m a great friend to have and I ain’t friendly.”