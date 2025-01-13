LA Fires Death Toll Sadly Climbs to 24 as More Winds Threaten to Intensify Blaze

The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County has tragically risen to 24, with officials warning that fierce winds could worsen the situation in the coming days. As firefighters continue to battle three major blazes, including the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, the weather forecast is causing growing concern.

Firefighters have made some headway in controlling the fires, with the largest blaze, the Palisades fire, now covering over 23,000 acres and 13% contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres and is 27% contained. Meanwhile, the Hurst fire, the smallest of the three, has burned 799 acres and is nearly fully contained. Despite progress on the ground, officials have issued stern warnings as the notorious Santa Ana winds are set to return, fueling the flames and creating “potentially disastrous wind conditions.”

“We’re going right back into red flag conditions with the possibility of extreme fire behavior,” Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin warned. “While we’re making some progress, the end is not even close yet.” The winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 60 mph (96 km/h) by Tuesday, with conditions remaining dangerous until at least Wednesday.

Advertisement

As the fires continue to ravage Southern California, private forecasters now estimate the financial losses from these wildfires could reach between $250 billion and $275 billion, positioning them as some of the costliest in U.S. history.

The LA County Medical Examiner confirmed that 16 of the dead were located in the Eaton fire zone, while eight were found in the Palisades area. Additionally, at least 16 people remain missing, heightening concerns about the fires’ toll. Emergency crews from across the country, including Canada and Mexico, have been mobilized to assist local firefighters, and the National Guard has been called in to support recovery efforts.

In a separate but equally alarming development, law enforcement has made several arrests related to looting in evacuated zones. At least 29 individuals have been apprehended for stealing from homes, with two suspects even posing as firefighters to commit burglary. Sheriff Robert Luna revealed one disturbing incident where a man dressed as a firefighter was caught stealing from a Malibu home. “When I saw him, I thought he was a firefighter. But as it turned out, he was stealing from a home,” Luna said.

Firefighting efforts are bolstered by a significant presence of more than 14,000 firefighters, 84 aircraft, and over 1,350 fire engines. However, authorities are still struggling to keep up with the massive scale of the disaster. More than 105,000 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, while an additional 87,000 have been warned to stay on alert.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell echoed the dire situation, urging caution for those eager to return to their homes. “With the winds picking back up, you never know which way they’re going to go,” she said, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the fires.

Despite the ongoing chaos, public schools in LA will reopen on Monday, except in mandatory evacuation zones, as officials try to maintain some semblance of normalcy. Kristin Crowley, LA’s Fire Chief, warned residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant, urging them to stay off the roads to avoid hindering firefighting efforts.

Local residents, like Topanga Canyon’s Alice Husum, have expressed concern over the coming winds, particularly on Tuesday when the conditions are expected to peak. “We’re all dreading Tuesday,” Husum said, although she noted that the forecast seemed less severe than the 100 mph gusts that hit the area earlier in the week.

New fires continued to spark on Sunday, threatening communities in the San Fernando Valley and near NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. However, firefighters were able to quickly contain fires in the Angeles National Forest, preventing damage to the sensitive facility housing top-secret technology.

Amid the tragedy, authorities have warned against scammers targeting victims of the fires, and anyone caught engaging in price gouging will face prosecution. The disaster has also become a point of contention between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President-elect Donald Trump, who blamed “incompetent” politicians for the catastrophe. Newsom has since criticized Trump for spreading “inexcusable” misinformation about the fires.

As the flames rage on, the full extent of the destruction and loss continues to unfold, with Californians bracing for what could be the most devastating wildfire season in memory.