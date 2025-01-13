Lil Baby Takes Top of Billboard 200 with ‘WHAM’

Lil Baby is back on top of the Billboard 200. His new album, WHAM, takes the top spot behind 140,000 equivalent album units.

Billboard 200: #1(new) Lil Baby (@whamcbfw4), WHAM 140,000 [119.77 million on-demand streams | 50,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) January 12, 2025

This is Lil Baby’s fourth journey to the top following 2020’s My Turn, 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, and 2022’s It’s Only Me.

Of WHAM’s 140,000 first-week equivalent album units, 90,000 are SEA units, representing 119.77 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs (earning the set a No. 3 debut on the Top Streaming Albums chart). Album sales account for 50,000 units, securing a No. 1 debut on the Top Album Sales chart, while TEA units contribute a minimal amount.

Advertisement

Last week, Lil Baby has officially released the music video for “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. The new video follows the release of the QC superstar’s latest album, WHAM (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), released last Friday and comes on the heels of his most recent music video for “F U 2x.” Directed by Nyce, the rap trio is parked outside an apartment complex, reflecting on their journey to success and those who helped along the way. Lil Baby will also be performing music from the album tonight as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

WHAM includes features from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, GloRilla and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music after its release and was No. 1 in 50 countries. Additionally, WHAM achieved remarkable success with seven tracks landing in the top 10 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop chart, while six tracks secured positions in the top 10 across all genres.

The album’s standout track, “Dum, Dumb and Dumber,” featuring Young Thug and Future, is currently the No. 1 song on Apple Music in the U.S. across all genres and previously peaked at No. 1 on their Global Chart. Building on this success, Baby has released WHAM (Extended Version), which includes four new songs. The extended version is now available exclusively online here and will be released on all digital platforms this Friday. The additional tracks include “99” featuring Future, “Idol,” “Running This Shit,” and “My Shawty.”

To maintain momentum for his new album, Baby amped up anticipation with a gripping From the Block performance of “Streets Colder.” Last week, Atlanta celebrated the release of WHAM with a spectacular drone show that illuminated the city’s skyline, showcasing Baby’s influence in his hometown. Baby hosted a release party in Atlanta that same evening to mark the occasion.

Last month, Lil Baby demonstrated his love for Atlanta by hosting the fourth annual Lil Baby & Friends concert. Baby made a dramatic entrance at the sold-out State Farm Arena, descending from the rafters onto a submarine-inspired stage and delivering a powerful medley of hits, including “Whoa” and “Close Friends.” Joining him were an all-star lineup of rappers who electrified the audience, including 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, Tay B, Hunxho, 4Batz, Rylo Rodriguez, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Rod Wave, and 21 Savage.

WHAM (Extended Version) Tracklist

1. Listen Up

2. Dum, Dumb, and Dumber Feat. Young Thug & Future

3. F U 2x

4. I Promise

5. Redbone Feat. GloRilla

6. By Myself Feat. Rod Wave & Rylo Rodriguez

7. Due 4A Win

8. Stiff Gang

9. So Sorry

10. Stuff Feat. Travis Scott

11. Say Twin

12. Free Promo

13. Outfit Feat. 21 Savage

14. Drugs Talkin

15. Streets Colder

16. 99 Feat. Future

17. Idol

18. Running This Shit

19. My Shawty