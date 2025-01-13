The UK version of The Masked Singer was thrown into chaos when American singer Macy Gray refused to be unmasked after being voted off the show. The Grammy-winning star, who was revealed to be performing as “Toad in the Hole,” left viewers stunned as she stormed off stage in an unprecedented moment for the ITV guessing game.

Shock Exit Shakes the Stage

Host Joel Dommett, 39, announced Macy Gray’s elimination, but instead of the usual playful unmasking, the I Try singer abruptly exited the stage. While the broadcast later showed her returning for the unmasking, insiders revealed the behind-the-scenes drama that played out during the hour-long delay.

According to a source, Macy’s departure left the crew and judges in shock. “This has never happened before on The Masked Singer. Macy was visibly upset and unprepared for the outcome,” the source explained.

Advertisement

Blindsided by Early Elimination

Macy Gray’s frustration reportedly stemmed from her previous success on the American version of the show. Performing as “Sea Queen” in 2023, she had reached the finale, setting high expectations for her UK appearance. Being voted off early this time was a bitter pill to swallow for the global superstar.

“She was totally blindsided,” an insider shared. “Macy really enjoyed her experience on the American version and expected to go further in the UK. She felt gutted and had a raw, human reaction. For a professional performer to feel like that shows how much it meant to her.”

Shocking moment Masked Singer star Macy Gray throws a diva strop and storms off stage pic.twitter.com/jygM3WsvJk — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2025

Backstage Chaos

Behind the scenes, production scrambled to calm the situation. Macy’s mask was reportedly removed backstage as crew members tried to console her and encourage her to return to the stage. Meanwhile, Joel Dommett kept the audience entertained, improvising a stand-up routine during the unexpected delay.

“It was a tough moment,” the source added. “Macy felt deeply upset, but ultimately, she returned and handled it professionally.”

A Reminder: It’s All in Good Fun

Though The Masked Singer is more about entertainment than serious competition, the incident highlights the emotional investment of its participants. Macy Gray’s reaction serves as a reminder that even seasoned performers can feel the sting of disappointment.

As viewers continue to enjoy the playful mystery of The Masked Singer, the dramatic episode with Macy Gray will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.