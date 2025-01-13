Quando Rondo has officially reported to prison to begin serving his 33-month sentence after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges earlier this year. According to The Express Tribune, the rapper is expected to serve his time at either FCI Jesup or FCI Estil. Alongside his sentence, Rondo has been fined $40,000 and will face three years of supervised release following his incarceration. His post-release conditions include mandatory mental health counseling and routine drug testing.

In August, Rondo entered his guilty plea and expressed remorse outside the courthouse. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he apologized to those affected by his actions. “I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah. And I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, and most of all, my daughters for taking everyone I care about through this stressful point,” he said.

As news of his incarceration spread across social media, fans flooded platforms with messages of encouragement and support. One user on X (formerly Twitter) reflected on the rapper’s situation, writing, “Street life caught up. Hope he uses this time to flip the script and come back stronger. Redemption isn’t a straight line; it’s a maze.” Another added: “It’s sad to see, but I pray he finds his way in life!”

In the days leading up to his surrender, Rondo hinted at a potential retirement from music. He took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts, writing, “I just caught 33 months, the whole world know it. And mf still got they hand out. Don’t worry ’bout it, tho. If I promised anybody something, they’re going to get it — my word is my word. But on everything I love, once I do this lil time, I promise you I’m disappearing and never talking to people again!”

Assuming Rondo fulfills all terms of his supervised release, he could regain his freedom as early as October 2027.