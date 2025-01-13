The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready to resume NBA play in the city. The games will be the first for the two teams since the wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles areas.

Speaking with ESPN, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue stated the decision to play is “above my pay grade,” but defers to the NBA.

“I think the NBA, they have a good handle on things that’s going on and what they need to do. So, they make the decision. They know we’re going through a tough time right now in the state of California, and they understand that.”

The Lakers would host the San Antonio Spurs and Clippers would have the Miami HEAT.

Lue added, “Hopefully, we can bring some kind of joy with the game coming back tomorrow and some togetherness, as you may, and try to put some smiles on people’s faces in tough times.”