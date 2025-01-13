The highly anticipated Hollywood premiere of One of Them Days, the R-rated comedy starring KeKe Palmer and SZA, has been canceled due to the raging wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. The film, which marks SZA’s debut on the big screen, was set to premiere on January 13 but has been postponed in light of the ongoing crisis.

A Star-Studded Comedy

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, One of Them Days follows best friends and roommates Dreux (KeKe Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) as they navigate a chaotic day filled with misadventures. The drama kicks off when Alyssa’s boyfriend, played by Joshua David Neal, gambles away their rent money, leaving the duo in a hilarious race against time to avoid eviction.

With a script penned by Syreeta Singleton and a powerhouse production team that includes Issa Rae, Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks, the film is set to bring humor and heart to theaters. The cast also features Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and comedy legend Katt Williams, promising a laugh-packed cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Although the premiere has been canceled, Sony Pictures is still moving forward with the movie’s theatrical release over the MLK Day weekend, a strategic decision to capitalize on the long holiday. With most colleges on break and little competition in the comedy genre, One of Them Days aims to draw audiences in during this prime moviegoing window.

The film is set to face off against Wolfman, a Universal/Blumhouse thriller, and Paramount’s expansion of September 5. However, the combination of a fresh, relatable storyline and the star power of KeKe Palmer and SZA gives One of Them Days a competitive edge.

From Music to the Big Screen

SZA’s transition from chart-topping artist to actress is a major moment for fans, who are eager to see how her undeniable charisma translates to film. Pairing her with the ever-versatile KeKe Palmer, who has proven herself in both comedic and dramatic roles, feels like a match made in entertainment heaven.

Hollywood Adapts Amid Wildfires

The wildfires in Los Angeles have already disrupted several events, and the cancellation of One of Them Days premiere reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the entertainment industry. As the city grapples with the fires, the focus remains on the safety and well-being of its residents.

Don’t Miss One of Them Days

Despite the canceled premiere, One of Them Days is still set to deliver laughs and relatable chaos when it hits theaters this weekend. With its mix of comedic talent, heartfelt storytelling, and relatable struggles, this film is shaping up to be one of 2025’s must-watch comedies.

Keep an eye out for One of Them Days in theaters starting January 12 and see why this comedy is already generating buzz.