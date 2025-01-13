Two “individuals” were detained near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Brentwood early Saturday morning for violating curfew as the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a potential burglary call at the residence. The LAPD confirmed the arrest in a statement to KTLA, adding that the two suspects were detained around 4:40 a.m. following a report of suspicious activity on Bundy Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard.

Thankfully, Police initially responded to a call from the West L.A. station that suggested a possible burglary at the Vice President’s property. Upon arrival, officers found two people on the premises. While some reports indicated the suspects were two men dressed in black, this detail has not been confirmed by the LAPD.

Get this: after detaining the individuals for curfew violations, the LAPD released them once no criminal activity was found. Authorities did not elaborate on what the two were doing on Harris’ property or whether the situation would lead to further investigation.

Oh but don’t think it’s sweet, in response to growing concerns over curfew violations during the ongoing fire crisis, the National Guard, along with local law enforcement agencies, has ramped up patrols in affected areas. From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., they focus on potential trespassing, looting, and other violations, particularly in areas affected by the devastating Palisades Fire.

As of Saturday evening, the Palisades Fire—one of the deadliest natural disasters in Los Angeles history—has claimed at least five lives, destroyed over 5,000 structures, and scorched more than 23,000 acres. The fire, which ignited on January 7, continues to devastate Pacific Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods, though it is currently only 11% contained. Fire crews face mounting challenges as the blaze moves inland, sparking increased concerns for nearby communities like Brentwood and areas across the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities have pledged to continue their heightened presence in these high-risk zones as the fire rages on.