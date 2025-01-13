Tyler Perry Calls Insurance Companies ‘Appalling’ for Canceling Fire Insurance for Homeowners

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tyler Perry is calling out home insurance companies for seemingly stiffing homeowners on coverage.

Perry shared a video of a woman attempting to save her parents’ home despite a mandatory evacuation order. The woman revealed that her parents’ insurance had canceled fire coverage.

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 9-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” Perry wrote. “Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?”

You can see Perry’s full statement below.