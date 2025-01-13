Whelp, that was quick. In a dramatic shift in response to the devastating wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles, Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the cancellation of all its Grammy-related events for 2025, including the artist showcase and after-party. Instead, the company will reallocate the funds and resources originally intended for these events to aid those affected by the catastrophic fires that have engulfed parts of the city.

Billboard had their fingers on the pulse with this one and have reported about UMG pulling out.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically,” UMG said in a statement. “L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams, and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

Get this, UMG’s decision comes just hours after the Recording Academy confirmed that the 67th annual Grammy Awards will proceed as planned on February 2, 2025, despite the widespread damage caused by the ongoing wildfires. The Recording Academy had earlier announced that the telecast would air live on CBS and will include a special focus on supporting fire relief efforts and honoring the bravery of first responders.

What’s more, the fires, which have claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, have left Los Angeles reeling. The fires have been described as one of the city’s most destructive natural disasters, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As of January 13, the fires have burned over 23,000 acres, with some areas like Malibu and Pacific Palisades hit hardest.

Here’s what seems like a trend that will continue, in response to the crisis, major music industry players are following suit with UMG’s decision to prioritize relief over celebrations. Warner Music Group, for instance, confirmed on January 13 that it will not host its traditional Grammy Week party. Instead, Warner Music has pledged a $1 million donation to wildfire relief efforts through the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund. The company also reiterated its commitment to redirecting additional funds towards rebuilding efforts in the Los Angeles area.

“While the Grammy Awards will continue as scheduled, we must all find ways to contribute to the relief efforts in these difficult times,” said the Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board Chair Tammy Hurt in a joint statement. “This year’s show will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

As you can imagine, despite the confirmed Grammy Awards telecast, other significant Grammy Week events are in flux. The MusiCares Person of the Year event, which was set to honor the Grateful Dead this year, remains undecided, as does the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards. Many smaller events and parties around Grammy Week have also been canceled, with the Milk & Honey pre-Grammy party being one of the most prominent.

Lucas Keller, the founder of the Milk & Honey party, shared on Instagram that it would be “tone deaf” to proceed with the event given the current state of the city. “I regret that we will be canceling our annual award season pre-Grammy event in partnership with Reservoir and others,” Keller wrote. “I hope all other companies will follow suit. Don’t come to town for the Grammys and take up hotels that people need desperately. Release your hotel blocks or donate them.”

Keller encouraged industry figures to support relief efforts by donating to MusiCares, which has launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, already distributing over $2 million in emergency aid to affected music professionals.

Sadly, in light of the tragic events, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged to continue their efforts to assist those impacted by the fires. “Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need,” Mason and Hurt wrote in a statement, underscoring their commitment to ongoing support for the local community and the music industry at large.

While the Grammys will proceed, for now, it is clear that the event will carry a somber tone, with organizers and participants alike focused on supporting those in crisis rather than simply celebrating achievement. As the city of Los Angeles begins the long process of recovery, the music industry is stepping up in a major way, ensuring that the spotlight is shared with the heroes of this disaster.