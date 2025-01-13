Eazy The Block Captain is pointing out the jealousy of men because he is dating Remy Ma. Hitting Instagram Live, Eazy highlighted that people are mad when they go to sleep at night over their relationship.

“I just want one real n-gga to keep it a bean and say, ‘We’re mad that you got Rem and we didn’t’” Eazy said. I just want one n-gga to keep it a buck, bro. Because that’s what y’all n-ggas is mad at.”

Eazy The Block Captain and Remy Ma are standing strong in their love. Hitting the battle rap stage, Eazy flipped Papoose’s “Alphabetical Slaughter” with one strong question: “What happens when she stops at E?”

He then, mid-battle, asked Remy, “Don’t you love me?” Her answer was strong: “Yes.”

You can see it all below.

If you missed all the madness last month, Papoose fired back at Remy Ma, recalling Christmas 2024 and alleging she ditched her family to hang out with Eazy.

“While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was,” Papoose wrote. “Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies.

“I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out. I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares!”

You can read his full message below and also check out Remy’s first message here.

