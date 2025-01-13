A video of entertainer and comedian Fatboy SSE being arrested has surfaced online, leaving fans with questions about what led to the incident. Shared on Fatboy’s Instagram account over the weekend, the clip shows him in police custody. Alongside the footage, he wrote, “DON’T WORRY I’M STR8 THE DEVIL CAN’T WIN 💯 ALWAYS TEN TOES DOWN❗BE BACK SOON.” The circumstances surrounding his arrest, including the reason and date, remain unclear.

In the brief video, Fatboy reassures viewers, saying, “I’m Gucci. I’m good… I’m hungry.” The arrest has since ignited mixed reactions across social media platforms.

One fan speculated, “Finally, he needs a break. He’s been crashing out since his bm left with his kids.” Another questioned the authenticity of the video, commenting, “Ion know whether to laugh or be serious… Looks like it’s a skit, but something tells me he really got booked.”

Before this arrest, Fatboy SSE found himself in the public eye for personal family matters. He made headlines after revealing that his former partner, Tiana Kimbrough, had moved into a homeless shelter with their children. In an emotional video circulating online, Fatboy is seen making a desperate phone call, pleading for information about his kids.

“Where are the kids? What’s the address of the shelter?” he’s heard asking. “I have money, I have everything. Where are they? My baby mama is living with my kids in a shelter somewhere. Get them out.”

The video quickly sparked intense debate online, with many questioning the circumstances that led Kimbrough to take such drastic steps. On X (formerly Twitter), users weighed in on the situation, some expressing concern for the children, while others criticized the dynamics of the family’s relationship.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough tied the knot in 2019, sharing their family life with fans through social media. Kimbrough, a popular influencer, has often posted content featuring their three children, including their daughter, Makinze Ariel. While the couple once portrayed a happy union online, recent events have shed light on challenges in their relationship.

The arrest marks another chapter in the entertainer’s tumultuous journey, leaving fans wondering what’s next for Fatboy SSE and his family.