Wow, who caught the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend? The games wrapped up on Sunday night with a dramatic and heart-stopping finish between the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a game that came down to the wire, the Commanders secured a 23-20 victory on a field goal as time expired, sending their fans into a frenzy.

“This win means a lot,” said Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels in an emotional post-game interview. “You can just see all the fans here. They’ve been waiting for us, waiting for this moment. I’m so happy for them.” Daniels’ words echoed the sentiment of a fanbase that has long been yearning for a playoff win, and the Commanders delivered in a way that will be remembered for years to come.

Get this: the day began with a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills, who crushed the Denver Broncos 31-7. With that win, the Bills set up a highly anticipated divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, setting the stage for one of the most exciting postseason clashes.

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in a bruising, hard-fought battle at home in Philadelphia. The Eagles were resilient, handling the Packers’ offense despite some tense moments.

ICYMI, Saturday’s action saw the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans advance to the divisional round with impressive victories. The Ravens took down the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Texans dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are now gearing up for the next playoffs stage, where they’ll face even tougher competition.

Looking ahead, and it’s going to be epic, the divisional round promises some thrilling matchups. One of the most highly anticipated games will feature the two MVP frontrunners: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens facing Josh Allen and the Bills. The showdown between these two elite quarterbacks could be a playoff preview of an unforgettable championship game.

Divisional Round Matchups:

• Saturday

• Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET

• Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET

• Sunday

• Minnesota Vikings/Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET

• Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET

With the stage set for next week’s clashes, the path to Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 is officially underway. Fans are already bracing for what promises to be a wild and unforgettable playoff run.