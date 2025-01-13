YFN Lucci Expeced to be Released from Prison ‘Any Day Now’

YFN Lucci will soon be a free man. A new update revealed that Lucci will be released from prison this month, with a source detailing it could be “any day now.”

According to Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa, Lucci’s team is checking their phones daily for a release call.

Upon his release, Lucci will have specific conditions to abide by. Those details haven’t been revealed but are believed to mirror those issued during his plea.

Advertisement

YFN LUCCI IS SET TO BE RELEASED FROM PRISON THIS MONTH.. Jan 2025 .. I’ve confirmed the reports.



A source close to the rapper tells me, Lucci will be released ANY DAY NOW. His teams literally checking their phones daily for the call.



He’ll be under set conditions or rules he… pic.twitter.com/lodXwqILtU — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 12, 2025

The stabbing of YFN Lucci in 2022 while behind bars reportedly contributed heavily to how prosecutors presented the YSL RICO case and the purported danger of the feud between the two factions.

Reported YSL member Jayden Myrick, aka YSL Tripp, allegedly stabbed Lucci in March 2022, which was before the YSL RICO indictment was handed down or any arrests were made in the case. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, are the only two co-defendants left in the case, so any evidence left to be presented in the RICO case will be brought forth in their trial.

In Nov. 2024, prosecutors shared the footage from the YFN Lucci stabbing during the YSL RICO trial during the retired Fulton County Jail security head’s testimony. Prosecutors claim that this supports the notion that YSL members carried out criminal acts on behalf of the collective. Also, they allege that this stabbing resulted in the retaliatory murder of Shymel Drinks, according to local court journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Additionally, the court ordered Myrick, Lucci’s alleged assailant, to undergo a mental evaluation after he claimed that Donald Trump offered him legal advice. There is no timeline for the trial of Stillwell and Kendrick, but the YSL RICO trial has been the longest trial ever in the state of Georgia.