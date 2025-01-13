YSL Mondo is apologizing to Gunna for the way he attacked him on social media. Appearing on Vlad TV, Mondo gave his reason.

“It’s no level to rats; a rat is a rat. If you told you told,” Mondo said. “It’s n—as like Woody who sat in the interrogation room and sat and told for hours. I ain’t have to bash him [Gunna] as bad – I was supposed to be bashing Woody like that.”

He added, “I apologize on that end. I ain’t saying ‘Oh you ain’t a rat no more.’ I just ain’t have to bash him to the degree I did.”

Woody stated he thinks Gunna still folded under pressure. He revealed he shared a DM with Gunna, wanting to talk man to man but thinks Gunna is still “salty” about it.

Gunna’s attorney is setting the record straight regarding his client’s involvement in the YSL RICO case and the accusations of him being a “snitch.”

On January 3, 2025, attorney Steve Sadow took to social media to defend the rapper against claims that he cooperated with authorities to secure his release, particularly about his relationship with fellow rapper Young Thug.

To say the least, he was blunt about it all, and we have to say the facts are the facts. But we must ask, does anyone care whether he did or didn’t? Anyways, let’s keep unpacking …

Let’s recap the YSL RICO Case and Gunna’s situation

Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, became a focal point of the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO trial when he took an Alford plea in December 2022, after spending 8 months in jail. The plea deal allowed Gunna to avoid a lengthy prison sentence, but it also sparked intense controversy, with critics accusing him of betraying his YSL associates, including Young Thug, who was facing similar charges. Gunna was sentenced to five years with a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time, probation, or travel restrictions, which further fueled speculation about his alleged cooperation with authorities.

However, Sadow strongly refuted the idea that Gunna cooperated with prosecutors to undermine Young Thug’s case. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Sadow explained that Gunna did not “cooperate,” “say anything,” or “do anything” to harm Young Thug’s defense. He clarified that Gunna’s plea agreement was never used during Young Thug’s trial, and Gunna was not named as a witness. He also pointed out that Gunna’s sentence included no probation, travel restrictions, or living conditions, and he was able to continue his music career while Young Thug’s trial proceeded.

I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford… — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) January 3, 2025

Onto defending Gunna’s rep

Sadow’s post also took aim at those who continue to criticize Gunna, including prominent rappers like Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who publicly labeled him a “rat” following the plea deal. Lil Baby, in particular, called Gunna out during a 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks, which sparked further division in the hip-hop community. In response, Sadow wrote, “THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID.”

Sadow went on to compare Gunna’s situation to Young Thug’s. While Gunna was able to move forward with his career, performing internationally and earning millions, Young Thug spent over two years in jail, ultimately pleading guilty to lesser charges and being sentenced to 15 years of probation with reporting conditions. Sadow made it clear that Gunna’s decision to take the plea did not impact Thug’s case, noting, “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case.”

Love the street rules and the dry-snitched comments. Oh the fake outrage, same old s**t. Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO. Regardless, I'm more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal. — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) January 3, 2025

What probably matters most–Gunna responded via music

In addition to his attorney’s statement, Gunna addressed the accusations of snitching in his music. On his song “Bread & Butter,” the rapper directly confronted the claims of betrayal, rapping about his loyalty to Young Thug and his refusal to cooperate with authorities. He said, “F**k I pay the lawyers all those mills for? / Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad.”

Gunna continued, emphasizing his integrity: “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em… On whatever you ni**as on, then trust me, I’m a stand on it.” He also hinted at the manipulative tactics used by the D.A. and his lawyers, expressing that he was now prepared for the system’s challenges.

How all the he said, who said or didn’t say is shaping up

As Gunna continues to face criticism from his peers and fans, his legal team remains adamant that he did not compromise his morals to gain his freedom. With his case now part of a larger conversation about loyalty, justice, and the complexities of the YSL RICO trial, Gunna’s future in the industry and his relationships with fellow artists will likely remain under intense scrutiny. For now, though, his attorney has made it clear: Gunna has kept his integrity intact throughout this tumultuous period.