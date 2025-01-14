50 Cent understand the film game. The Queens born rapper turned mogul continues to prove his dominance in the entertainment world, as Den of Thieves 2: Pantera takes the top spot at the domestic box office. According to Variety, the action-packed sequel, which 50 Cent produced, earned an impressive $5.8 million on its opening day across 3,008 theaters. This solid performance mirrors the success of the first Den of Thieves movie, which brought in $5.6 million on its opening day in January 2018.

We got the trailer below ICYMI …

Get this, with the film’s early success, Lionsgate is celebrating its first No. 1 box office hit since The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023. The studio is optimistic that Den of Thieves 2 will continue its strong run, comfortably recouping its modest $40 million production budget and potentially exceeding expectations as the movie maintains its momentum through January.

Advertisement

As you know 50 Cent, always active on social media, wasted no time celebrating the film’s success. On Instagram, he shared his excitement, posting: “This is the one to go see, dinner and movie Den of Thieves 2. BOOM,” followed by another post that read, “Den of Thieves 2 No. 1 in theaters what a way to start 2025.” His enthusiasm for the movie’s box office performance was evident, and fans clearly followed his lead.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera picks up where its predecessor left off, with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Gerard Butler returning to their roles as Donnie and Big Nick. The sequel sees Big Nick, once determined to stop Donnie’s heists, now joining forces with him. This time, Nick is not trying to prevent the crime but instead wants to be a part of it, as the two chase a high-stakes diamond heist in Europe.

What’s more with strong early numbers and a compelling storyline, Den of Thieves 2 looks set to have a successful run, bringing more high-octane action to the big screen in 2025. The trailer, which has already sparked excitement among fans, teases an even more thrilling ride than the original.

As for 50 Cent, it’s another victory in his expanding TV and film empire, reaffirming his place as a major player in the entertainment industry.

Check out the trailer below: