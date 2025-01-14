Bad Bunny Delivers New Album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'

Spotify

Bad Bunny’s latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS , is taking over Spotify’s global charts. On January 11, his track “DtMF” claimed the top spot on Spotify’s Global Chart, with more than half of the platform’s top 10 daily tracks now coming from the album.

The Puerto Rican artist currently reigns as Spotify’s #1 artist on both the Daily and Weekly Top Artist charts, while his album holds the top position on the Weekly Top Albums chart.

To celebrate the release, Spotify and Bad Bunny hosted DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS: El torneo de dominó in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 10. Over 400 top listeners attended, enjoying a surprise parranda performance featuring “CAFé CON RON” and “DtMF.”

Ahead of the launch, Spotify teased the tracklist through a coordinated-based scavenger hunt on Google Maps, engaging fans with an interactive experience.

Additionally, Bad Bunny is set to host his residency in Puerto Rico. According to Vareity , Bad Bunny will celebrate his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos , with a 21-date residency in his home.

The residency is set for the coliseo de Puerto Rico with shows between July 11 and July 27 strictly for residents. Following that run, concerts will take place every weekend with the final date set for Aug. 24.

Tickets for the initial nine “residents only” performances will be available for purchase starting Monday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. AST. These tickets can only be bought in person at designated locations throughout Puerto Rico.

For shows scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, fans must register for a chance to receive a pre-sale code. Registration opens Monday and will close on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 11:59 pm AST. Pre-sale for those who successfully register and receive a code will start Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 am AST.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny has delivered new music to his army of fans. Over the weekend, the Latin superstar delivers his sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”) . The new album features Dei V, Omar Courtz, Rainao, Chuwi, and Pleneros de la Cresta.

Speaking with The New York Times, Bad Bunny revealed the album is his most “Puerto Rican” yet. “Everyone one of them is Puerto Rican and there for a reason,” he said. “When I listened to them I felt like I was there in Santurce, hanging out.”

You can hear the full album below.