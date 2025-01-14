Beyoncé continues to showcase her grace and sensitivity by postponing a highly anticipated announcement planned for today. The decision, made out of respect for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, was announced just after midnight on December 14, 2025. While fans applauded her thoughtfulness, it seems the secret she intended to keep under wraps may have been inadvertently revealed.

Shortly after midnight, notifications from Songkick, a concert discovery service owned by Warner Music Group, began hitting fans’ devices, revealing an upcoming Beyoncé performance. According to the notices, the global superstar is set to perform at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium on September 12, 2025.

The leaked information has sent the BeyHive buzzing with excitement and speculation. While the notification didn’t include additional details, fans are wondering if this could signal the start of a new tour or perhaps tie into the rumored follow-up to her acclaimed Renaissance album.

Neither Beyoncé nor her team have confirmed the leak or commented on the unexpected reveal, but the timing has sparked widespread chatter online. For now, fans are left piecing together clues and eagerly awaiting an official announcement when the time feels right.

Stay tuned for updates as we learn more about Beyoncé’s next move. If the Songkick leak holds true, Chicago could be the first of many electrifying stops for Queen Bey in 2025.