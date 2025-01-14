Coco Jones to Perform The National Anthem at 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

The College Football Playoff (CFP) has announced an exciting lineup of pregame entertainment for the 2025 National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20.
GRAMMY-winning artist Coco Jones will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside acclaimed music director Adam Blackstone. Preceding this, members of the Spelman College Glee Club, celebrating their centennial, will perform “America the Beautiful,” joined by 14-year-old Johrgia Peaches and 20-year-old Alexander Charlot, who will present the songs in American Sign Language.
A tribute to the armed forces will feature live video feeds of deployed U.S. service members watching the game. Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will participate in the coin toss, honoring her father’s legacy on the holiday celebrating him.
Additionally, the CFP Foundation will recognize the 2024 Teachers of the Year from each state, while the game will pay homage to Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Kyle Carpenter.
The evening will showcase performances by the Notre Dame and Ohio State marching bands, DJ Mal-Ski, and Clark Atlanta University’s Drumline. ESPN’s Stormy Buonantony will serve as in-stadium emcee.
Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 7:45 p.m. ET, as No. 7 Notre Dame takes on No. 8 Ohio State.