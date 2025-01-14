Diddy Reportedly Involved In Heated Dispute With Woman At Luxury Resort Months Before Federal Arrest

Diddy was reportedly involved in a tense dispute with a woman during a stay at the Amangani luxury resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, just two months before his federal arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. According to TMZ, a hotel employee confirmed the Bad Boy Records founder stayed at the resort in July, accompanied by a woman and another man.

The group spent their first day by the pool, with photos of the outing later published by TMZ. On the second day, they visited the resort’s restaurant, where witnesses alleged they smelled of marijuana. After enjoying a steak and fries meal, Diddy reportedly engaged in a heated verbal exchange with the woman in his party. Witnesses described the woman as “upset” and “pissy” but did not observe any physical altercation before she stormed off.

Diddy is still incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, following his not-guilty plea. Despite multiple attempts to secure bond, the music mogul remains behind bars. Recently, co-counsel for attorney Tony Buzbee accused him of refusing to leave his cell to address ongoing lawsuits. “We have been in negotiations with defendants’ counsel regarding service of process, scheduling, and case management across numerous related actions, and have faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service,” they stated in a letter late last month.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that Diddy allegedly experienced a breakdown during the holidays, struggling with being separated from his family. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.