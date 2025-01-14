A previously unreleased Eminem diss track titled “Smack You” has surfaced online, taking direct shots at both Suge Knight and Ja Rule. The track, believed to have been recorded in the mid-2000s during the height of 50 Cent’s feud with Ja Rule, showcases the Detroit rapper’s signature venomous lyricism.

On the track, Eminem holds Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, accountable for the untimely deaths of two rap legends, 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. He raps, “I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet.” Slim Shady doesn’t stop there, making a chilling claim: “If only the late, great Mr. Christopher Wallace could talk / He could tell you himself / I’m holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with Tha Row.”

The diss also targets Ja Rule for aligning himself with Suge Knight. Eminem mocks the Queens rapper’s loyalty, spitting, “Beggin’ Suge to get him to follow you to all the clubs / But you’re too dumb to see that your publishing’s all he wants.” He continues to jab at Ja’s career trajectory, referencing a 2003 shooting incident involving Suge’s car, spitting, “Thinkin’ you friends ’til he gets it and you’re the next rapper / Sittin’ on the passenger side of that Benz that gets hit again.”

Eminem also criticizes Ja Rule for emulating 2Pac, rapping, “I don’t know why the f** you even gotta get me started / You’re regarded / The hardest workin’ artist since ‘Pac? Stop, no, you’re not / Oh my God! Knock it off, Ja, get off his jock.”*

Neither Eminem nor Ja Rule have commented on the leak and Suge Knight has also remained silent.

“Smack You” is just one of several Eminem tracks leaked in recent days, including unreleased collaborations with 50 Cent, Nate Dogg, Slaughterhouse, Anderson .Paak, and Westside Boogie. The leaks have stirred controversy within the Aftermath camp, with longtime producer Fredwreck issuing a stern warning to those responsible. Taking to social media, he wrote: “FYI to the criminal who’s leaking the Eminem music. We will find you. Street law will be applied. Ask ‘Koolo’ what happened to him last time he leaked. We know where he lives and yes, this is a threat.”

While “Smack You” directly accuses Suge Knight of being linked to 2Pac and Biggie’s deaths, Eminem has also pointed fingers at Sean “Diddy” Combs in recent years. On a remix of his Death of Slim Shady track “Fuel,” he raps:

“The Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of 2Pac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s?”

He adds, “’Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’s been / Or me next up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully.”

The leaked diss track reignites discussions about some of hip-hop’s most infamous feuds while shining a light on Eminem’s lyrical precision and the darker side of rap rivalries.