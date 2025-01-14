EST Gee Announces New Album ‘I Ain’t Feeling You’

Hip-hop artist EST Gee has revealed plans to drop his highly anticipated album, I Ain’t Feeling You, on January 31. The new project follows a string of singles, including “My Love” featuring Rylo Rodriguez and Veeze, “RIP Lu Mike,” “Go,” and “The Streets.”

This marks Gee’s first major release since 2023, a year that saw him deliver two charting mixtapes, MAD and EL TORO 2, while also collaborating with his CMG labelmates on their compilation album, Gangsta Art 2.

The Louisville native first gained attention with 2021’s Bigger Than Life or Death, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and featured high-profile collaborations with Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Lil Durk. A year later, Gee released his debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, a Top 10 Billboard hit featuring appearances from Future and Jack Harlow.

Advertisement