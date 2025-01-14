Governors Ball 2025 Lineup Announced: Tyler, The Creator Headlines

New York City’s iconic music festival, Governors Ball, returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 6-8, 2025. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the festival aligns with New York’s Music Month and promises three days of unforgettable performances featuring over 60 artists across three stages.

This year’s headliners include genre-bending Tyler, The Creator, breakout pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, and GRAMMY-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. Other notable acts include Tyla, T-Pain, JPEGMAFIA, BigXThaPlug, and Young Miko, among others.

Conveniently accessible via the 7 Train and Long Island Railroad, the festival site is under 30 minutes from any of New York’s Five Boroughs. Fans can enjoy a curated selection of local gourmet food, refreshing beverages, engaging activities, and photo-worthy moments throughout the park.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 16, with an SMS Presale from 10-11 a.m. ET offering the lowest prices. New PIT VIEWING tickets provide exclusive front-of-VIP views at all stages, while returning options include GA+, VIP, and Cabanas. Layaway plans start at $25 down, and Queens residents in select zip codes can enjoy a 15% discount.

For details on ticket types, layaway plans, and presale sign-up, visit www.GovBall.com. Don’t miss your chance to kick off summer at one of New York’s premier cultural events!