Ja Morant keeps winning these days. The All Star guard is set to receive over $360,000 from The Wing Guru, a Memphis restaurant, after the establishment used his name, image, and likeness without authorization. The Memphis Grizzlies star’s legal team took the matter to arbitration, resulting in a ruling that mandates the restaurant pay Morant for the unauthorized use of his likeness in advertisements.

According to Action News 5, The Wing Guru originally entered into an agreement with Morant in which they would pay him $75,000 annually in monthly installments of $6,250 in exchange for using his likeness to promote their chicken wings. The restaurant used Morant’s image across print, audio-visual, and social media campaigns as their brand ambassador.

What’s more, after reaching an agreement in January 2022, The Wing Guru stopped paying Morant for four months but continued to use his image in promotional materials. Morant’s legal team issued a letter in November 2022 requesting more than $43,000 in unpaid dues, but despite the restaurant’s promise to pay the full $75,000 by January 2023, no payments were ever made.

Advertisement

Get this, Court documents reveal that the restaurant used Morant’s likeness to promote its products outside the Memphis area, which Morant’s camp claims was done without proper compensation. Despite sending multiple letters and emails asking for the overdue balance, Morant received no response.

In May 2023, Morant filed for arbitration, citing a breach of contract and commercial appropriation. The arbitrator ruled that Morant was owed $365,525.30 in damages for the “unjust profits” generated by the unauthorized use of his image, which included around $225,000 in profits earned by the restaurant.

The Wing Guru had 90 days to contest the ruling but did not object, and on December 18, 2024, Morant filed a petition to have the arbitrator’s decision affirmed in court.

Meanwhile, on the court, Morant has been performing exceptionally well for the Grizzlies, leading the team to a 25-14 record, averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.