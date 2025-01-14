As the devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, with the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities still grappling with destruction, Southern California Edison (SCE) is facing multiple lawsuits speculating that faulty power lines may have sparked the Eaton Fire. The fire, which has claimed at least 16 lives and destroyed over a thousand structures, remains under investigation, though it has already become the subject of intense scrutiny.

Two lawsuits have been filed against the utility company, with plaintiffs alleging that SCE’s negligence contributed to the wildfire. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but they have initiated a probe into both the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos and eyewitness reports suggesting that flames appeared to erupt under transmission power lines in the Eaton Canyon area, fueling suspicions about the company’s responsibility.

Southern California Edison spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas commented on the ongoing situation, saying, “Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time. SCE will review the complaint when it is received, but the cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.”

One of the lawsuits was filed by attorney Ali Moghaddas of Edelson PC, representing Altadena resident Evangeline Iglesias, whose home was destroyed in the blaze. Moghaddas explained that the lawsuit was filed swiftly to preserve critical evidence that could aid in reconstructing the events leading to the fire. The complaint accuses Southern California Edison of violating public safety and utility codes, alleging that the company was negligent in its power safety shut-off procedures during known extreme fire conditions and high winds.

In response, Southern California Edison and other utility companies have argued that they followed California Public Utilities Commission guidelines by preemptively shutting off power during the height of the fire. However, Moghaddas disputes the company’s stance, suggesting that the utility had the tools to prevent the fire but failed to act accordingly.

In an interview with ABC News on Monday, SCE’s parent company CEO, Pedro Pizarro, defended the company’s actions, stating that employees monitoring the power lines remotely at the time found no signs of electrical anomalies. “That said, we have not been able to get up close to the equipment yet because firefighters have not deemed the area safe for entry,” Pizarro explained. “So as soon as we can get close to it, we’ll inspect and we’ll be transparent with the public.”

Despite these reassurances, Moghaddas remains skeptical of the utility’s transparency. “They had the tools to try to mitigate the possibility of this wildfire, and instead, they chose to ignore those warnings,” Moghaddas argued. “They didn’t do what they were supposed to do, as alleged in our complaint.”

Southern California Edison is no stranger to legal challenges. In recent years, the company has settled hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits related to several other wildfires, including $80 million settlements for the 2017 Thomas Fire and the 2020 Bobcat Fire. As of now, the ongoing fires in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena remain a major concern, with the area still under active evacuation orders.

The lawsuits mark just the latest chapter in the ongoing debate over the role of power companies in California’s wildfire crisis, as residents and environmental groups continue to demand greater accountability and transparency from utility providers.