Ma$e has spoken out about the ongoing tension between Dipset members Cam’ron and Jim Jones, revealing that despite his efforts to mediate, he has been unable to bring the two rappers together for a conversation.

Speaking with media personality M. Reck on Monday (January 13), the Harlem rapper explained why he appeared to take a backseat eating popcorn, while Cam’ron went on a tirade against Jim Jones in a recent video clip. Ma$e shared that although he’s tried to facilitate peace between the two, he’s learned that resolution ultimately lies in their hands.

“I think the real issue is that everybody jumps the gun,” Ma$e said. “People talk without having the information correctly. Me being the person I am, I can say none of this would’ve happened if they had just spoken to each other. My reason for eating popcorn is because if I try to get y’all together and y’all don’t wanna talk, there’s nothing more I can do.”

Ma$e continued, “It’s within my power to bring everybody to the table, or at least try. But you can’t force people to talk. I’m trying to do what I wish someone had done for me when I was going through it—get everyone together and say, ‘We need to sort this out because we’re embarrassing ourselves.’ That’s how I see it. But at the end of the day, Cam is my brother, and I want the best for both Jim and Cam. It doesn’t look good, and it isn’t right.”

Reflecting on his efforts, Ma$e added, “I reached out to put them together, but it’s hard when I’m still getting attacked myself. I see the bigger picture, and I want peace for all of us. That’s all love on my part.”

Cam’ron recently used the season six premiere of his and Ma$e’s sports talk show, It Is What It Is, to address the conflict. His remarks stemmed from comments Jim Jones made during a recent interview with Justin LaBoy. Jones claimed his issues with Ma$e were rooted in the way he allegedly mistreated Cam after signing with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

Cam’ron didn’t mince words in his rebuttal. “You’re a Guardian Angel in designer, n-gga. You are from the Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my n-gga,” Cam declared.

He disputed Jim’s version of events, recounting how their friendship formed after Jim Jones admired his freestyles and mixtapes with Children of the Corn—a group that included Ma$e, Big L, and Cam’s late cousin Bloodshed. “You wasn’t there, n-gga! We were popping in the street. Everybody knew we were about to get a record deal,” Cam said.

Recalling their early interactions, Cam added, “Basically, you heard our freestyles, came up to me, and said, ‘Yo man, I heard the freestyles. Y’all killing shit. My grandmother died, but if y’all wanna come by and just hang out, y’all more than welcome.’ You were fanned out, and you begged n-ggas to come to your house. That’s how you got in, n-gga.”

Cam’ron concluded on a more serious note, accusing Jones of exploiting friends and artists instead of uplifting them. As of now, Jim Jones has not responded to Cam’ron’s statements.