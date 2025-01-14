Oscars Nomination Voting Extended Due to Southern California Fires

Due to the ongoing Southern California wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting deadline by two days.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members was initially set to close on Jan. 12. Still, it will now end on Jan. 14. According to Variety, the nominations announcement has also been delayed, moving from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer shared the changes in an email, expressing condolences to those affected by the devastating fires. “Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you,” Kramer wrote.

Advertisement

Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 2.