Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Obamas revealed that the former first lady would not be in attendance. This comes after she missed the funeral of Jimmy Carter, where she would have been seated next to President-elect Trump. During the funeral, Mrs. Obama was in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation.

The inauguration of Trump is scheduled for Jan. 20. Mrs. Obama attended the 2017 inauguration of Trump.

