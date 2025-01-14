Today, Icy Hot announced its largest sports partnership to date, becoming the Official Recovery Partner of Unrivaled, a revolutionary professional women’s basketball league debuting on January 17, 2025. The partnership underscores Icy Hot’s commitment to athlete recovery, with a focus on helping Unrivaled players perform at their peak throughout the league’s nine-week season.

Icy Hot will provide topical pain relief products, including Icy Hot Original No Mess and Icy Hot Pro Massaging Balm, to support players during games, practices, and recovery sessions. These products leverage Icy Hot’s signature contrast therapy, combining cooling and warming sensations to enhance physical recovery.

Advertisement

“Icy Hot is dedicated to supporting all athletes, from professionals to weekend warriors, as they come back from pain and perform at their best,” said Vincent Balagat, North American Icy Hot Lead at Opella. “Unrivaled’s innovative approach to 3-on-3 basketball and the many ways the league is investing in some of the world’s best basketball players make it the perfect partner for us. We are so excited to be a part of this new league that is further championing the incredible athletes of women’s basketball.”

As part of the collaboration, Unrivaled co-founder and basketball star Napheesa Collier will serve as a brand ambassador. Icy Hot plans to produce original content showcasing Napheesa’s journey, alongside other Unrivaled players, highlighting their resilience and on-court triumphs.

“Partnering with Icy Hot is a natural fit for us,” said Unrivaled President Alex Bazzell. “Together, we’ll be able to provide players everything they need to play their best on the court, while taking care of their bodies off of it. We’re appreciative of Icy Hot’s commitment to Unrivaled and its athletes.”

The partnership extends beyond the game, reflecting Icy Hot’s commitment to community enrichment. Together with Unrivaled, the brand will renovate a basketball court in Miami in 2025, continuing its legacy of improving recreational spaces in underserved areas.

“As an athlete, staying in top shape is critical, and Icy Hot has been a game-changer for me,” said Collier. “I’m thrilled that Icy Hot believes in our vision for Unrivaled and am excited to see this partnership come to life for our players and our fans.”

Unrivaled has garnered support from an impressive roster of partners, including Ally Financial, State Farm, Samsung Galaxy, and TNT Sports. The league’s inaugural season will air on TNT and truTV, with all games available for streaming on Max. Fans can catch the first tip-off on January 17, marking the start of a new era in women’s basketball.