The Weeknd Postpones Album Release and Concert Amid LA Wildfires Crisis

The Weeknd gets it. In response to the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County, The Weeknd has decided to cancel his highly anticipated concert at the Rose Bowl and postpone the release of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, The Weeknd explained that his Jan. 25 performance would be rescheduled out of “respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County.” The artist expressed deep empathy for the ongoing crisis, writing: “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

In light of the ongoing destruction, The Weeknd also announced the postponement of his new album, originally slated for a Jan. 24 release. The album’s launch will now be pushed to Jan. 31, with The Weeknd stating, “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

The Rose Bowl Stadium, where The Weeknd was set to perform, is currently serving as an emergency response center for the Pasadena Police and Fire Departments, according to Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian. “The Rose Bowl needs to be a priority for emergency vehicles coming from numerous states to help protect life and property,” Derderian said. “It never was an official drop-off site; it snowballed into this.”

The wildfires, including the destructive Eaton Fire, have claimed at least 24 lives, with 16 residents still reported missing. On Monday, the Eaton Fire was 33% contained, having burned over 14,000 acres. The Pacific Palisades Fire is also raging, now estimated to have consumed over 23,700 acres and poised to become the costliest wildfire in U.S. history, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As Los Angeles grapples with this unprecedented crisis, The Weeknd’s decision to postpone his album and concert highlights the importance of prioritizing safety and supporting those affected by the catastrophic fires.