Elliott Wilson joined Cam’ron for a new episode of Talk With Flee, where the two addressed their recent feud stemming from Wilson’s criticism of Cam and the broader state of music journalism. On Tuesday, Wilson shared a preview of their face-to-face discussion on X (formerly Twitter), offering fans a glimpse into their spirited exchange.

In the clip, Cam’ron playfully trolled Wilson, joking, “When I’m looking at Elliott now, I didn’t know your face looked like pepper-jack turkey. The texture of your skin looks like pepper-jack turkey. You look like you sweat duck sauce. You look like a sloppy sandwich in the face. My bad, I never really looked at you like that.”

The tension between the two began last month when Wilson criticized Cam during an interview with Rory and Mal. “Everybody is media now. Cam’ron’s running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Wilson remarked. “Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion? He’s got Mase working because the bag is there! This is what I do well, and now everybody wants to do it. I don’t like it.”

Cam’ron and Mase fired back with several pointed Instagram posts. In one fiery response, they wrote,

“THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING [champagne emoji] & HERE COME THIS ‘CUBAN GOODING JR’ LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ. HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT [clown emoji] YOU A BONA FIDE HATER AT IT’S FINEST.”

Despite the heated back-and-forth, the two were able to find common ground during their conversation. Beyond addressing their feud, Cam and Wilson delved into topics like the future of Verzuz, navigating relationships in the music industry, and more.

Check out the full episode of Talk With Flee featuring Elliott Wilson below.