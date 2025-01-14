Jim Jones has hit the booth, previewing his response to Cam’ron. The teaser video follows Cam’ron’s return to It Is What It Is, where he called Jones a fan and questioned his Harlem origins.

You can hear Jones tease the new record below.

In case you missed it, With the It Is What It Is show returning from vacation, Cam’ron opened the episode addressing Capo, calling him a fan and saying he isn’t from Harlem.

The response opened up with Cam calling out where Jones is from: “You are from the Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my n-gga.”

Cam revealed he became a friend of Jones because he was a “fat” of the freestyles buzzing through the street from Cam, Ma$e and members of Children of the Corn. “You were fanned out and you begged n-ggas to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That’s how you got in, n-gga.”

You can hear Cam detail it all below.

In case you missed it, Jones unleashed a fiery response to 50 Cent and Cam’ron’s recent comments about his 2007 performance at a 50 Cent concert, a move that further inflamed tensions within the Dipset camp. His message is what sparked Cam’s latest statement.

Speaking on the Respectfully podcast, Jones dismissed Cam’ron and 50’s criticisms, declaring, “Them n-ggas be on my dick. Them n-ggas ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo.” He further elaborated, “Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my shit like that.”

Get this; Jones also aimed Cam’ron’s suggestion that he could have prevented Dipset’s internal struggles, stating, “That n–ga couldn’t pull nothing together. He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n-gga.” He emphasized his independence, declaring, “I was my own boss […] I did what I wanted to do.”

Recalling the events leading to the 50 Cent performance, Jones explained, “I seen the shit wasn’t going right so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n-gga that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?”

Addressing 50 Cent’s notorious feud with Cam’ron, Jones defended his decision to perform, stating, “I heard what [50] said, ‘Koch was a graveyard’ and all that type of shit. I didn’t give a fuck about none of that.” He candidly admitted, “I was a pirate.”

What’s more, Jones further criticized Cam’ron’s behavior during the 50 Cent feud, stating, “When Cam called the station over the Koch shit, I felt that was childish.” He added, “You started going crazy over Koch, over a white man that had been jerking us since we got signed there, and whatever backdoor deals you had with them served you more than it served me. So when that shit went on, I was like, ‘That was kinda weak, that was corny.’”

During their initial interview, Cam’ron acknowledged 50 Cent’s move as “smart” and “devious,” while 50 Cent admitted it was a calculated attempt to sow discord within Dipset.

Check out the convo below and let us know what’s what.