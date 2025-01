Adam22 is taking this have sex with my wife thing to a new level. This time, he partnered with his podcast cohost, Wack100, for a wife swap and sex session.

Adam gave some details about the ordeal on Instagram:

I was scared to let Wack get his hands on my wife but now that it’s all said and done I’m not sure why I was tripping! We had a blast. And as far as @r_ann_b let’s just say she gave me the ride of a lifetime! Tune in Sunday to hear us reflect on the wildest night of our lives!

You going to tune in to the details?

