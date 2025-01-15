Bad Bunny is First Latin Artist to Place 100 Singles on Hot 100

Bad Bunny made history on the Billboard charts on Jan. 18 with the release of his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 122,000 equivalent album units in just five days of activity following its Jan. 5 release.

Bad Bunny becomes the first artist to surpass 1 BILLION streams on Spotify this year. pic.twitter.com/uhgVYDhhBU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2025

All 17 tracks from the album landed on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Nuevayol” at No. 27. With 15 new entries, Bad Bunny’s career total on the Hot 100 has jumped from 98 to 113 songs, making him the 20th artist to surpass 100 entries and the first primarily Latin music artist to achieve this milestone.

The achievement underscores Bad Bunny’s global dominance and cements his position as a trailblazer for Latin music on the mainstream charts.

