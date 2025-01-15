Brandy to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on 46th Birthday in Milestone Moment

Wow, Brandy did not have a Walk of Fame star? Huh? Well, timing is everything, as they say, and after over a year of anticipation, Brandy is finally set to finally receive her well-deserved star, and the special day will fall on a momentous occasion—her 46th birthday, February 11.

In June 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Brandy, alongside a prestigious group of honorees including Sheryl Lee Ralph, the late Chadwick Boseman, and Angie Martinez, would be inducted into the 2024 class of stars.

As you can imagine, Brandy’s mother, Sonja Norwood, shared her pride and excitement for the honor on Instagram: “My daughter, Brandy, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. So proud of her as a person, her work ethic, and her drive to turn a dream into reality. And just to think, I’ve been a part of her career from day 1! Till the day shall dawn. Love you, Bran.”

Get this: the incredible achievement comes just as Brandy announces her upcoming memoir, which is slated for release this October. While the book’s title has yet to be revealed, the singer and actress shared her thoughts on the process of writing it: “Writing my memoir was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life,” Brandy said. “I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments. For the first time, I am sharing my story—honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics.”

Moreover, the memoir, described as “more than a book,” is not just a personal account of her career but a reflection on resilience, hope, and rediscovering herself beyond fame, music, and the spotlight.

Brandy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is just the latest milestone in a remarkable career, and this honor—on such a personal day—is a testament to her enduring influence and impact.