Diddy’s Legal Team Believe ‘Freak-Off’ Tapes Will Help Him Combat Charges

Diddy’s legal team is looking to a bold new strategy: relying on the “freak off” tapes.

A new court filing is stating videos of Diddy engaged in sexual activities with Cassie Ventura and sex workers will enhance his claims of innocence as they show sex between “conenting adults.”

According to TMZ, prosecutors have nine videos of Diddy’s freak-offs, which they have highlighted as “elaborate and produced sex performances.” Where it gets a bit interesting is the prosecutors see the videos as evidence of drugging, kidnapping, and forced sex, not a vindication for the mogul.

But the lawyers for Diddy are asking for electronic copies of the tapes. His attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, stated, “Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called ‘Freak Offs’ were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.”

They added, “These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be ‘Victim-1’ [Cassie Ventura] not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was.”

This follows another report alleging Diddy was involved in a tense dispute with a woman during a stay at the Amangani luxury resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, just two months before his federal arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. According to TMZ, a hotel employee confirmed the Bad Boy Records founder stayed at the resort in July, accompanied by a woman and another man.

The group spent their first day by the pool, with photos of the outing later published by TMZ. On the second day, they visited the resort’s restaurant, where witnesses alleged they smelled of marijuana. After enjoying a steak and fries meal, Diddy reportedly engaged in a heated verbal exchange with the woman in his party. Witnesses described the woman as “upset” and “pissy” but did not observe any physical altercation before she stormed off.

Diddy is still incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, following his not-guilty plea. Despite multiple attempts to secure bond, the music mogul remains behind bars. Recently, co-counsel for attorney Tony Buzbee accused him of refusing to leave his cell to address ongoing lawsuits. “We have been in negotiations with defendants’ counsel regarding service of process, scheduling, and case management across numerous related actions, and have faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service,” they stated in a letter late last month.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reported that Diddy allegedly experienced a breakdown during the holidays, struggling with being separated from his family. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.