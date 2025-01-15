Whelp, Drake just brushed off Wack 100’s warning to steer clear of the controversial Toronto rapper Top5, as the two were spotted together at a Toronto Raptors game. Clearly.

Get this, Top5, who recently won a legal victory in a high-profile murder case with Drake’s assistance, shared an Instagram video showing himself and the OVO Sound superstar walking to their seats during the Raptors’ 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on January 13. The 25-year-old rapper captioned the post: “Me & twin @champagnepapi.”

This public display of camaraderie comes shortly after Wack 100, a veteran music manager, implied that he held incriminating information against Top5 and urged Drake to distance himself from the rapper.

ICMI, in an interview with No Jumper, Wack 100 said: “Drake needs to get away from Top5. He’s bad news.” Holding up a USB drive, Wack added, “This is how much respect I got for you, Drake. No troll, on Piru, you need to get away from that dude. This has been in existence for about 90 days, and I’ve made sure it hasn’t gone anywhere, personally. I think you know what I’m talking about.”

Wack continued, “That dude, with his mouth and the things he says, does not support your career. I’m telling you as a brother … get the fuck away from Top5, bro. He’s gonna have you hemmed up, caught up and cuffed up. Dude is reckless with his mouth, he ties you to things and he’s a dumbass.”

Who is Top5 anyway? His real name is Hassan Ali, and he made headlines last September when he was released from jail after successfully fighting a first-degree murder charge related to the 2019 shooting death of 20-year-old college student Hashim Omar Hashi. Police believed the victim was mistakenly targeted in a gang shooting. After key evidence was ruled inadmissible, the case was dismissed, and Top5’s legal bills were reportedly paid in part by Drake.

Following his release, Top5 publicly acknowledged Drake’s support, thanking him for helping with his legal fees: “Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto #ALLAHUAKBAR,” he wrote on Instagram, before editing the post to remove any mention of Drake. Since then, Top5 has continued to support Drake, even taking his side in the rapper’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, with Top5 even threatening violence against the Compton rapper. That part.

Despite Wack 100’s warnings, Drake and Top5’s bond appears unshaken, as the two continue to show solidarity both publicly and privately.

