Drake Reveals He’s Banned From Raptors Commentary for a Ban

Drake has revealed that he can’t speak during Toronto Raptors broadcasts for the next year. Hitting Instagram, Drake wrote on his story: “@raptors how long is my headphone ban?? I was born to commentate.”

Later, he shared a conversation between him and the announce team: “Good ol’ one-year ban? It is what it is, it was good while it lasted, I’ll be back one day…”

Drake is Toronto’s most famous Raptors fan and easily the most influential, not to mention the team’s global ambassador since 2013, and has long-standing relationships with many players, including former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

What you’ll probably recall, despite their bond, DeRozan recently appeared in the video for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against Drake, sparking rumors of tension. DeRozan, however, told The Sacramento Bee in July, “Drake’s still my man… it’s music, entertainment… two of the biggest rappers… battled it out… that’s what you want to see as a fan.”

But when DeRozan returned to Toronto as a Sacramento Kings player on the night of Vince Carter’s jersey retirement, Drake made a playful comment on the Toronto broadcast, saying, “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” DeRozan responded with humor, saying, “He’s going to have a long way to climb… so tell him good luck.”

If you care about Toronto retirement politics, the Raptors have yet to announce any plans to retire DeRozan’s number. Still, he remains a franchise favorite, having played more games and scored more points than Carter. Although he was traded as part of the Raptors’ championship win with Kawhi Leonard, DeRozan has expressed his desire to retire as a Raptor someday. Should the team decide to honor him, they may hope any lingering banter between Drake and DeRozan will be lighthearted.