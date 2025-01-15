In an expected move and in light of the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has announced significant changes to this year’s Grammy Week events. While the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will still take place on Sunday, February 2, the week leading up to it will be downsized and repurposed to support the ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

Get this, similar to the expected changes seen with the 2025 Oscars, Grammy Week will feature a revised, smaller-scale schedule. The decision was made to respect those affected by the wildfires and to focus on generating funds for recovery. The Academy will also honor the dedication of first responders who have worked tirelessly throughout the crisis.

ICYMI, in an official statement, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared, “We understand how devastating this past week has been on this city and its people. This is our home, it’s home to thousands of music professionals, and many of us have been negatively impacted. So after thoughtful consideration, and multiple assurances from state and local elected leaders, public safety agencies, and with support from our incredible artist community, we have decided to go ahead with the GRAMMY telecast and some select events. GRAMMY Week 2025 will not just be about honoring music, it will be about using the power of music to help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.”

Here’s the adjusted schedule for Grammy Week, now infused with a focus on fundraising, includes:

Friday, January 31

MusiCares Persons Of The Year Charity Gala honoring the Grateful Dead

Saturday, February 1

Special Merit Awards Ceremony & GRAMMY Nominees Reception

Clive Davis’ & the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Fundraising Event

Sunday, February 2

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® & Telecast

While the event’s traditional festivities will be reduced, the Recording Academy’s efforts to use its platform for positive change aim to offer significant support to those affected by the wildfires.