Born on January 15, 1929, Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have celebrated his 91st birthday today. Nearly 47 years after his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, we honor the legacy of a man whose vision and leadership continue to inspire the fight for equality and justice.

Dr. King was born to Martin Luther King Sr. and Alberta Williams King in Atlanta, Georgia. A gifted and determined young man, he skipped grades 9 through 12 and enrolled at Morehouse College at just 15 years old, following in the footsteps of his father and maternal grandfather. He graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Following his family’s deep pastoral roots, King was ordained as a minister and served as co-pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church where his father and grandfather had pastored before him.

Throughout his lifetime, Dr. King was arrested nearly 30 times, often for acts of civil disobedience in the fight for civil rights. On one occasion in 1956, he was jailed in Montgomery, Alabama, for the minor infraction of driving 30 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone, highlighting the extent to which he was targeted.

Dr. King’s final public address was delivered at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968. In his powerful and prophetic words, he spoke of the inevitability of progress:

“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now… I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. And I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

The following day, on April 4, 1968, Dr. King was assassinated while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis. He had been preparing to lead a protest march in support of striking sanitation workers. James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to the assassination.

In recognition of Dr. King’s monumental contributions to American society, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill in 1983 establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. First celebrated in 1986, the holiday is observed every third Monday in January, providing a moment for the nation to reflect on his enduring legacy.

Today, we at The Source honor and celebrate the life of a true legend. Happy Birthday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.