Iggy Azalea Reveals She Hasn’t Spoken to Playboi Carti in Six Months

The ongoing tension between Iggy Azalea and her ex, Playboi Carti, has resurfaced, with the Australian rapper claiming she hasn’t seen or heard from him in half a year.

Last year, Iggy publicly called out Carti for being a “deadbeat dad” to their 4-year-old son, Onyx. This week, she once again addressed the situation after a fan asked her to tell Carti to drop his new album. Iggy didn’t hold back in her response, stating, “We haven’t heard from that man in over 6 months, we don’t know where he is… We don’t know or care.”

The comment quickly went viral, sparking online conversations about Carti’s alleged absence from his family’s life and the music scene. Fans of both artists have weighed in, with some expressing disappointment in Carti’s behavior as a father and others focusing on his long-awaited album release.

"We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is… We don't know or care." pic.twitter.com/67W0ayNpRm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2025

Iggy’s frustration is clear as she continues to navigate co-parenting challenges publicly. While Carti has yet to respond to the claims, the rapper’s absence from his son’s life and lack of communication appears to have deepened the rift between the former couple.

As the situation unfolds, fans wonder if Playboi Carti will address Iggy’s comments—or his rumored album—anytime soon. For now, Iggy seems focused on raising her son, as she remains vocal about her efforts to hold Carti accountable.