A significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict emerged this week as Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, confirmed by the United States and Qatar. The announcement has raised hopes of de-escalating the violence that has devastated the Gaza Strip, one of the deadliest and most destructive conflicts between the two bitter adversaries in recent history.

The ceasefire deal, which is set to take effect on Sunday, marks a potential turning point in a war that has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and widespread destruction. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not fully confirm the deal, it acknowledged that final details were still being finalized. The deal is expected to involve the release of hostages and pave the way for temporary relief in Gaza, where Israel’s military offensive has displaced an overwhelming 90% of the population, with many at risk of famine.

Nearly 100 hostages, including civilians, remain captive within Gaza, with Israel’s military speculating that a third of them may already be dead. The ceasefire agreement involves a three-phase process, with the first phase seeing the release of 33 women, children, older adults, and wounded civilians. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinian women and children who are imprisoned by Israel will be released. The second phase of the deal will focus on the release of male captives, including soldiers.

This agreement, while a step toward de-escalation, underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has reduced much of the area to rubble. At least 45,805 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel’s military actions, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The territory has been subjected to relentless airstrikes, including an Israeli military campaign over the weekend targeting more than 100 sites across Gaza, killing dozens of Hamas fighters.

The deal came after months of mounting international pressure, particularly from the U.S. President-elect at the time, Donald Trump, who warned that failure to secure a hostage release before his January 20th inauguration would lead to “all hell breaking loose.” Trump’s warning was mirrored by criticisms of Netanyahu for stalling on the hostage issue. Nancy Okail, head of the U.S.-based Center for International Policy, said Netanyahu’s eventual agreement to the ceasefire showed how effective international pressure could be in altering Israeli government behavior.

“The pressure worked,” Okail said, suggesting that Netanyahu had long delayed such a deal despite the growing urgency. In contrast, President Biden’s administration has been criticized for not pushing harder on Netanyahu’s resistance to releasing hostages.

The conflict began in earnest following a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israel, which left around 1,200 people dead and more than 250 others taken hostage. In the wake of the attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza, which escalated over time, leading to the widespread destruction and humanitarian crisis that is unfolding now. A previous hostage swap in November 2023 saw 105 hostages freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, and another 50 hostages have been released, rescued, or found dead.

Hamas has provided a list of hostages still held in Gaza, which includes a mix of Israeli and foreign nationals, many of whom are women, children, and elderly individuals. Among those on the list are:

Romi Gonen (24); Emily Damari (28); Arbel Yehoud (29); Doron Steinbrecher (31); Ariel Bibas (5); Kfir Bibas (1); Shiri Silberman Bibas (33); Liri Albag (19); Karina Ariev (20); Agam Berger (20); Daniel Gilboa (20); Naama Levy (20); Ohad Ben-Ami (55); Gad Moshe Moses (80); Keith Shmuel Siegel (65); Offer Kaldaron (53); Eliyahu Sharabi (52); Itzhak Elgaret (69); Shlomo Mansur (86); Ohad Yahalomi (50); Yousef Yousef Alziadna (54); Oded Lifshitz (84); Tsachi Idan (50); Hisham al-Sayed (36); Yarden Bibas (35); Sagi Dekel Chen (36); Iair Horn (46); Omer Wenkert (23); Alexandre Troufanov (28); Eliya Cohen (27); Or Levy (34); Avera Mengistu (38); Tal Shoham (39); Omer Shem Tov (21).

While the ceasefire offers hope for an end to the hostilities, the road ahead remains uncertain. The release of hostages and a potential winding down of the conflict could offer much-needed relief to Gaza’s civilians, but the region’s future remains precarious. The U.S. and Qatar, alongside other international stakeholders, will likely continue to monitor the situation closely, hoping to broker more lasting peace agreements in the wake of this temporary ceasefire.

The deal is seen as a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to resolve one of the most entrenched conflicts in the Middle East. The next steps will be closely watched by the international community, with all eyes on the hostages and the fate of Gaza’s devastated population.