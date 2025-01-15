Janet Jackson Extends Las Vegas Residency with Six New Shows in May 2025

After an electrifying debut over New Year’s Week, Janet Jackson, the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, has announced six additional dates for her acclaimed residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The extended run will feature performances on May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, and 31, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com, with presale registration available now.

The legendary entertainer closed out 2024 with sold-out shows at the 5,000-seat state-of-the-art venue. Known for her unmatched stage presence, Jackson’s residency features a mix of chart-topping hits like “Control” and “All For You,” along with deep cuts spanning her iconic career. Fans are treated to dazzling visuals and custom Thom Browne-designed wardrobe moments in every performance.

Jackson will also return to the stage in February 2025 for six shows, including a special Valentine’s Day performance. February dates include February 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15, with her new May dates marking an exciting continuation of the residency.

Advertisement

The Resorts World Theatre offers an intimate experience with no seat more than 150 feet from the stage and immersive sound powered by cutting-edge L-ISA technology.

For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.