Lil TJay and Cardi B Put Offset on Blast Over Finances and Family Drama

Offset found himself in the hot seat this week as Lil TJay and his estranged wife, Cardi B, publicly called him out over money and personal grievances.

Last week, Lil TJay took to social media to accuse the Migos rapper of owing him $10,000 and implied that Offset might be struggling with a gambling addiction. While Offset has yet to respond to these allegations directly, the drama has fueled speculation among fans and industry insiders.

Things escalated further today when Cardi B aired their family issues online, accusing Offset of neglecting their children during the holiday season. According to a now-viral post, Cardi alleged that Offset didn’t buy Christmas gifts for their kids and accused him and his mother of stealing from her. The tweet, shared widely, included a link to a screenshot of her claims, sparking heated debates on social media.

Cardi B was very simple & plain about Offset needing to sign the divorce papers!



Made claims about his mother stealing from her. She says Offset didn’t buy the kids anything for Christmas. Let hope Cardi gets through these dior times & she continues to handle herself with… pic.twitter.com/1kfv3I6iAD — Evenkeel (@Famekom) January 14, 2025

Cardi’s comments have added another layer to the ongoing tensions in her and Offset’s public relationship, which has seen its ups and downs. Fans of the WAP rapper are rallying behind her, while others are waiting to see if Offset will address the allegations.

Offset has remained silent on both fronts, leaving many to wonder how he’ll respond to the accusations from Lil TJay and Cardi B. With the drama unfolding so publicly, it’s clear the spotlight on Offset isn’t dimming anytime soon.