R&B powerhouse and actress Jhonni Blaze has released her latest single, “Don’t Break My Heart,” featuring hip-hop legend Method Man. Originally scheduled for release on January 17th, the highly-anticipated track was leaked on January 14th, prompting the independent artist to move up its release. In less than 24 hours, the single has already garnered over 11,000 Spotify listens, cementing its status as a must-hear collaboration.

Produced by award-winning super producer Dre Beats and written by Jhonni herself, “Don’t Break My Heart” is a melodic homage to the soulful sounds of the early 2000s, featuring heartfelt lyrics and a captivating vocal delivery from Jhonni Blaze. Her vocal vulnerability is paired seamlessly with Method Man’s iconic East Coast Wu-Tang flow, creating an unforgettable blend of R&B and hip-hop.

The accompanying music video, directed by Peteyshotya, captures the nostalgic essence of the early 2000s with vibrant visuals and dynamic performances from both artists.

Advertisement

This single marks the first release from Jhonni’s upcoming EP, ‘Jhonni – Chapter 1,’ set to debut on February 14, 2025. The project promises a deep dive into her artistry, with “Don’t Break My Heart” setting the tone for what’s to come.