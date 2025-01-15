Reality TV Superstar & Rapper Natalie Nunn Talks About Her New Rap Album After Hanging With Cardi B & Other Rap Girlies in Miami 

Photo credit: Fresh Made It | Cardi B & Natalie Nunn

After going TikTok viral and hitting the Billboard 100 with John Mack For “Pose For Me” Remix, Natalie Nunn says more singles and a comprehensive Baddies album is on its way in 2025.

The TV personality known for creating, producing and starring in various Baddies Reality TV shows on Zeus Network was recently spotting hanging out with Cardi B at Club Elleven in downtown Miami, celebrating the new 2025 year. Nunn says she has major music projects and even more TV show plans for the new year which include a major rap music Baddies album. “I’m still continuing to grow my Baddies media empire with branded e-commerce merchandise, a new Baddies reality show currently filming in Brazil and a global nightlife club tour. But what I’m most excited about is my upcoming album,” Nunn said.

Nunn recently jumped on John Mackk’s “Pose For Me” remix, giving it an official Baddies spin and making the single an instant hit on TikTok’s Billboard Top 50 Charts. Nunn’s call to fans to participate in the Pose Challenge drew thousands of Baddies fans including Ayesha Curry to feature it on their daily TikToks.

Love or hate her, the world cannot deny that Nunn has the ambition, charisma and ability to attract millions of people to watch and buy everything she touches, be it TV, nightlife events and now music. As a verified female rap star quickly taking over the TV and music industry at the same damn time, Nunn’s made it clear that she is just getting started: “People told me I had 15 minutes of fame 10 years ago meanwhile I’m in the midst of building an empire in the media, merchandise, entertainment and music spaces— there are no limits for what I can do with the support of my Baddies fan base,” said Natalie Nunn, proud mom and wife who resides in Los Angeles, CA.

Lest we forget that Cardi B got her first dose of fame on VH1’s famous Love & Hip Hop NY reality TV show and propelled that small opportunity into becoming one of the biggest rap stars in the world. Similar to Cardi, as Nunn gears up to bring Baddies Gone Wild to Brazil 🇧🇷 with Zeus Network with an all new cast and filming format. Nunn says she’s been busy in the studio recording an entire Baddies album with several A-List artists and iconic Baddies co-stars. With more rap singles on the way, there’s no denying that she’s taken over the reality TV space and now is telling everyone to watch how she dominates the rap game!

“Pose For Me” Remix with Natalie Nunn and Jack Mackk is available on all music listening platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, TikTok and Tidal. Music lovers can listen now on Apple Music.

From L to R: Glorilla, Natalie Nunn, Sexxy Redd, Sukihana, & Yandi Smith-Harris on stage at CLUB LIV in South Beach; Glorilla and Sexxy Redd perform to celebrate 2025 new year

Photo credit: World Red Eye