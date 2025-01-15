Miami HEAT star Jimmy Butler looked at Pat Riley face-to-face and confirmed his demand to be traded away from the franchise.

Butler revealed to Riley he will opt into his $52 million player option from the HEAT for the 2025-26 season, using it as leverage for a trade, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The matter has been elevated to team owner Micky Arison stepping into the conversation. The HEAT currently is 20-18, good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Butler’s suspension for conduct detrimental to the team is over on Thursday.